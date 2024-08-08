Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MWA. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

MWA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 537,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,695. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

