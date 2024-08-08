Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $20.12. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 127,580 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

