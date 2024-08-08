Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.37), with a volume of 20947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.33).

Mulberry Group Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,666.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.34.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

