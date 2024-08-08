MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

In related news, CFO Douglas Michael Garis bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Travis Dalton bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Michael Garis purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,721,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,428.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

