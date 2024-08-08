Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $8,621,117.70 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $17.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $517.37. 147,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,244. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.57 and a 1 year high of $521.54. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

