MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.10

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 32943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

MyHealthChecked Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.06. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 million, a P/E ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.38.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

