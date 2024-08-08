Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million.

Myomo Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 284,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,176. The company has a market cap of $110.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

