MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,781,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 101,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,385. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $181.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

