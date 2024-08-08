MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $99.58 on Monday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

