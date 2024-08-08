National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 15 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($186.90).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew acquired 271 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,245.07).

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($202.26).

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.40), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,249,025.53).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($188.58).

National Grid Stock Performance

NG traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 976 ($12.47). The stock had a trading volume of 7,629,300 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 916.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.84. The firm has a market cap of £46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,626.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 39.12 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. National Grid’s payout ratio is 9,833.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.00) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.38) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

