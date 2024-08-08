National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on November 1st

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 6,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,724. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.