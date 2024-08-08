Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NGS stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $233.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In related news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

