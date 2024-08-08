Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0420

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $115,088.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008412 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

