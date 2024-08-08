NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 13,276 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 983.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 32,652.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,163,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,032. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

