NBC Securities Inc. Buys 874 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $10.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $477.93. 142,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,600. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.84 and a 200-day moving average of $455.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.