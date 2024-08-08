NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,134,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,442. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.