NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,210.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 593,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 575,092 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 781,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,425. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

