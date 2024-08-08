NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $8.56 on Thursday, reaching $356.44. 173,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,712. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.01 and a 200-day moving average of $338.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.