NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $486,000.

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 182,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.41.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

