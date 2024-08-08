NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $14.29 on Thursday, reaching $854.13. 206,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,442. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $885.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $806.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,981,794 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

