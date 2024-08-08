NBC Securities Inc. Sells 4,142 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.