NBC Securities Inc. Sells 94 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.