Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 5.8 %

LCID opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.