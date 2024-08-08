Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

LCID opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

