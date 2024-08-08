Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
TSE NEO opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.07. The stock has a market cap of C$296.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.44. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
