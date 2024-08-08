Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nevro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

