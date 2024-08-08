New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.