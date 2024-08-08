New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.34.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.