New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in New Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,949,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in New Gold by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGD opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

