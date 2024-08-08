New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NJR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 375,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

