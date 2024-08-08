New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NJR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.