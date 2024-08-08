NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.30

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.05, with a volume of 159360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Canada raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

