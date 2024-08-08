Nicholas Daniel Sells 750 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Etsy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

