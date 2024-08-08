NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 1.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.74. 2,539,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,403,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

