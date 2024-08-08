Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,700 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of NIO worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,300,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,019,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

