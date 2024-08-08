Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NOG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 146,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,241. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

