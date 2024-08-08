NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 688 Shares

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 325,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4,989.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

