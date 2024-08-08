Notcoin (NOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Billion

Notcoin (NOT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $318.98 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,349.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01133333 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $277,978,560.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.