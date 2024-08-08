Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.18. 6,157,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $561.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.