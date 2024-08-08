NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,398.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,026. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

