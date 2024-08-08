Numbers Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.60 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $24.60 million and $544,533.95 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03661873 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $665,514.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

