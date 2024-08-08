Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 4%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$62.14 and last traded at C$62.14. 31,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,326,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Nutrien Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.593642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.47%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

