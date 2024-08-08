NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009834 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.32 or 1.01290120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.