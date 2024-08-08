O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Director Buys $169,500.00 in Stock

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Get Our Latest Report on OI

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.