Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 3.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.04 and last traded at $55.68. Approximately 4,997,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,877,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile



Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

