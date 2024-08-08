Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.0 million-$117.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.710-1.760 EPS.
ODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
