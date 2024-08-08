Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $462.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $87.32.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

