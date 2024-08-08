Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Raised by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $197.01. 1,739,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,903. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

