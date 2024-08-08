Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (OLMA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 39,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $683.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,973.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,973.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Articles

