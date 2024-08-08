Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.