OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81,428.39

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $81,428.39 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.09619676 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107,187.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

