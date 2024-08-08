ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.0 million-$36.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ON24 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONTF

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 260,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $246.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.47. ON24 has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,679 shares of company stock worth $348,674 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.